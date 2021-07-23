

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production increased in June driven by robust manufacturing activity, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Industrial output grew 18.37 percent year-on-year in June, following a 16.88 percent increase May.



The annual growth in manufacturing output advanced to 20.20 percent from 17.69 percent in the previous month.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 5.11 percent and electricity, gas and water supply output fell 0.29 percent. Water supply output was down 4.39 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production gained 2.57 percent in June, following a 2.54 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

