

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):



-Earnings: $0.43 billion in Q2 vs. -$3.43 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q2 vs. -$2.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $5.63 billion in Q2 vs. $5.36 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHLUMBERGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de