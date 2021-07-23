

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $0.26 billion, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.28 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.80 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $10.24 Bln vs. $7.68 Bln last year.



