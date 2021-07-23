

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.26 billion, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $3.93 billion from $4.20 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.93 Bln vs. $4.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.54



