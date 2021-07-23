

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, software developer Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided adjusted earnings outlook for the third quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $15.00 to $15.20 per share, up from the previous range of $14.75 to $15.00 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $15.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.80 to $3.84 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter.



