

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Friday said its BYDUREON BCise has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) in pediatric patients aged more than 10 years.



The drug is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for improving glycemic control in pediatric patients with T2D.



BYDUREON BCise is the first once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) treatment option for pediatric patients with T2D in the US, the company said.



BYDUREON BCise was approved in the US in 2017 and in the EU in 2018 for the treatment of adults with T2D.



