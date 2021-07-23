

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturtevant, Wisconsin-based BRP U.S. Inc. is recalling around 20 models of Side-by-Side vehicles citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 34,400 units of Model Years 2020 and 2021 Can-AM Defender HD10 side-by-side vehicles.



The 82 HP engine vehicles were sold in various colors. The recalled vehicles are equipped with track kits, the Apache 360 LT and the Apache Backcountry track systems, sold separately by BRP.



The vehicles, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Can-Am dealers nationwide from February 2019 through July 2021 for between $12,500 and $22,500 for the vehicles and between $4,700 and $4,900 for the track systems sold separately.



According to the agency, the stock CVT air intake can become completely obstructed with snow causing the drive belt to overheat and break, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after BRP received three reports of incidents involving fires. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to recalled vehicles.



Consumers are urged to stop using track kits on the recalled vehicles in snow conditions and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair.



In similar recalls, Polaris this week has recalled certain RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles for fire risk.



