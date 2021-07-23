

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Responding to Media Reports, which reported that the PRC regulators are considering a new set of regulations concerning after-school tutoring service related to school subjects taught in China's compulsory education system, TAL Education Group (TAL) said that the regulations have not been published. The company has not received official notification of the regulations.



In separate press releases, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) and China Online Education Group (COE) said that the regulations have not been published, and the companies have not received official notification of the regulations.



