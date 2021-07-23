

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said Friay that it will likely not reach the minimum acceptance level of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK).



Vonovia's tender offer as published on 23 June 2021, the acceptance period of which expired on 21 July 2021, has been accepted for about 47.62% of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.



A key condition for the completion of the offer is that Vonovia reaches the minimum acceptance threshold of more than 50% of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.



Vonovia expects to publish the final number of Deutsche Wohnen shares for which the offer was accepted during the regular acceptance period on 26 July 2021.



Vonovia said it continues to view the combination of the two companies as strategically compelling. Vonovia also still regards the offer price of 52 euros per Deutsche Wohnen share as fair and will carefully consider all options available to it.



