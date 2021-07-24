

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) is recalling nearly 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for the second time because of a risk that the battery could catch fire.



The recall includes Chevy Bolts manufactured between 2017 and 2019. The new recall comes after two Bolts recently caught fire after receiving software fix from the previous recall, which was first announced in November 2020.



According to the experts from GM and LG, the simultaneous presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same battery cell is the root cause of battery fires in certain Chevrolet Bolt EVs. The company plans to replace battery modules or the entire battery pack to fix the issue.



GM and federal safety regulators have asked car owners to not to park the recalled vehicle in a garage or next to home or other building due to the risk of a fire spreading.



The company has also asked owners to not to charge the vehicle to more than 90 percent, or let it drop below 70 miles. Till the company fixes the issue, the owners will only be able to use about 60 percent or around 155 miles of their vehicle's capacity.



