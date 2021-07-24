Anzeige
Samstag, 24.07.2021
WKN: A0JNE2 ISIN: GB00B10RZP78 Ticker-Symbol: UNVB 
Tradegate
23.07.21
21:56 Uhr
48,595 Euro
+0,995
+2,09 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
AEX
EURONEXT-100
PR Newswire
24.07.2021 | 22:04
161 Leser
Important Supermarket Chain In South America Stops Selling Unilever Ice Cream Due To Boycott Against Israel

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Rosado Group, which owns one of the largest supermarket chain in Ecuador with over 180 stores around the country, has taken the decision to withdraw from all it's businesses all ice cream manufactured by Unilever, joining the initiative of other supermarkets around the world against the unfair boycott of this multinational against some Jews in Israel.

About El Rosado Group:

El Rosado Group is one of the most important companies in Ecuador. In addition to being an example of innovation and growth, it has created thousands of jobs through its different activities. The corporation owns supermarket chains, toy stores, department stores, home centers, cinemas, shopping centers and food franchises, in the most important cities of the country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1580786/GRUPO_EL_ROSADO.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
