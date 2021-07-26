

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In May, imports were worth NZ$5.4 billion and exports were at NZ$5.87 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$469 million.



Japan will see July results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 52.4, 47.2 and 47.8, respectively.



Singapore will provide June numbers for industrial production; in May, output was up 7.2 percent on month and 30.0 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports jumped 26.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 24.0 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.5 billion.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



