

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB) is in advanced talks to sell its mechanical power transmission business to RBC Bearings Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal could be reached as soon as this week and value the business, known as Dodge, at between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. Discussions are ongoing, and a potential deal could still be delayed or fall apart, the report said.



