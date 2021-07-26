

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP):



-Earnings: $186 million in Q2 vs. $196 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.38 in Q2 vs. $1.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $1.61 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.56 per share -Revenue: $526 million in Q2 vs. $506 million in the same period last year.



