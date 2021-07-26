

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - German IT provider Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Monday that its preliminary second -quarter earnings before taxes or EBT was over 80 million euros, an increase of nearly 40 percent from last year's 58.1 million euros.



The EBT margin grew in line to an expected 5.7 percent, or 5 percent excluding one-time effects.



Operating EBT were at approximately 71 million euros, up 20 percent compared to the previous year.



Revenue in the months climbed 9 percent to approximately 1.43 billion euros from previous year's 1.31 billion euros.



Following a very positive development in earnings, Bechtle raised its forecast for the full year of 2021. EBT is now expected to grow very significantly, while previously it was expected to grow significantly. Margin is now projected to be above last year, while it was expected to be at the same level as the previous year.



The Executive Board confirmed its forecast of significant growth in revenues.



Bechtle will publish its Interim Report on August 12.



