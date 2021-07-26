

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International Plc (JCI), an Irish producer of fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings, Monday said it received its 90th U.S. patent grant for innovations related to OpenBlue Central Utility Plant product and energy optimization.



The company also has surpassed a milestone by filing 200 U.S. utility patent applications for innovations surrounding its OpenBlue Central Utility Plant offering and related energy optimizing product offerings.



Central Utility Plant or CUP is a key component of the newly announced OpenBlue NetZero Buildings as a Service offering. CUP automatically generates and implements optimization decisions, controlling equipment from a variety of manufacturers.



The most recent patent grants, U.S. Pat. No. 11,061,424 and U.S. Pat. No. 11,036,249 include innovations which allow for a building energy optimizer to predict regional peak demand time periods.



According to the company, peak regional demand - associated with both high cost and high emissions- predicted by its system can be used to optimize energy performance based on the probability that any given period of time will be a peak contribution period.



Johnson Controls said its OpenBlue CUP can monitor thousands of building variables, using information from connected equipment and external sources such as weather forecasts and utility rates.



