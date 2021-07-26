

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The seven day average of daily coronavirus infections in the United States has more than quadrupled from the levels recorded a month ago.



From an average of 11000-plus cases reported on June 25, the seven- day average has surged to 51939 on Sunday, according to data analyzed by the New York Times. This is the highest weekly average recorded since April 28.



There is also significant rise in the number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country. The number has risen to 30475, marking around 60 percent increase in a week. 7275 people are admitted in intensive care units.



With 15711 additional cases reporting on Sunday, the national total has increased to 34,443,826, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



56 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 610,891.



California reported the most number of cases - 2890 - while most COVID-related deaths - 15 - were reported in Texas.



As usual, the lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,906,624 cases have been reported in the state, while 64,235 people have died due to the disease there.



29,511,909 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 341,818,968 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 188,472,188 people have received at least one dose.



163 million people, or 49.1 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



79.8 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



As cases continue to surge in the U.S., boosted by the spread of Delta variant, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the country is 'going in the wrong direction.'



'If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this interview, that it is among the unvaccinated. And since we have 50% of the country is not fully vaccinated, that's a problem,' Dr. Fauci said in an interview with CNN Sunday.



The Chief Medical Advisor to the President indicated the possibility of revising mask guidance for vaccinated people to control the surge.



Separately, a Senior Biden Administration Official said that the U.S. Government is delivering 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines through COVAX to Iraq, which has been hard-hit by COVID.



