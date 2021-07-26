

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said Monday that it raised its earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2021 to a range of $26.70 - $27.00 from the prior outlook of $26.40 - $26.70. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $26.68 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company still expects annual business segment operating profit to a range of $7.38 billion - $7.52 billion and net sales of $67.30 billion - $68.70 billion. Analysts expect annual revenues of $68.34 billion.



