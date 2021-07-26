

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said it now expects group revenues for fiscal year 2021 to be in the range of 155 million euros to 180 million euros compared to the prior outlook of 150 million euros to 200 million euros. The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi product sales expectations.



MorphoSys now expects annual group operating expenses to be in the range of 435 million euros - 465 million euros compared to the prior estimation of 355 million euros to 385 million euros.



The balance sheet position 'Financial Liabilities from Collaborations, Net of Current Portion' is reduced from 547.6 million euros to 445.9 million euros, due to the updated Monjuvi product sales expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MORPHOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de