

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services firm Aon plc (AON) and advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) announced Monday that they have agreed to terminate their business combination agreement and end litigation with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The proposed combination was first announced on March 9, 2020.



In connection with the termination of the business combination agreement, Aon will pay the $1 billion termination fee to Willis Towers Watson.



Willis Towers Watson's proposed scheme of arrangement has now lapsed, and both organizations will move forward independently.



