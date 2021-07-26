

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) has agreed to invest 2.5 million pounds in cash for a minority shareholding in Live Tech Games Ltd.



The investment is as part of Studio 55 Ventures, an ITV initiative launched in 2020 that seeks to invest in new business ideas that are unique, solve identifiable consumer needs and which are aimed at materially enhancing ITV's reach amongst 16-34 year olds.



Live Tech Games is developing simple games that are designed to bring the general public together in short five-to-ten-minute bursts that enrich their daily routines.



