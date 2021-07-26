

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Limited reported that its first-quarter attributable profit after tax, before exceptional items, for the first quarter was at 4,280 crore Indian Rupees, up 314% from last year.



EBITDA was 10,032 crore rupees, up by 150% from the prior year.



Revenue for the first-quarter was 28,105 crore rupees, up 79% from last year, due to improved commodity prices and higher volumes across businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

