

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) agreed to acquire 11 adult nightclubs, nine of which are controlled by club entrepreneur Troy Lowrie of Lakewood, CO; six related real estate properties; and associated intellectual property. The purchase price is about $88.0 million.



Closing is subject to transfer of all necessary permits, licenses, and other authorizations. closing on the bank financing; and other customary closing conditions for transactions of this kind.



