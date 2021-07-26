

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $60 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.213 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $60 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.249 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday and the results of this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

