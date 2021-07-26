

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $89.60 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $69.87 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.12 million or $2.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $651.52 million from $583.25 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $169.12 Mln. vs. $134.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.76 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q3): $651.52 Mln vs. $583.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.68 - $2.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $660 - $680 Mln



