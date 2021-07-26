

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $187.91 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $2.64 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $187.91 million or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 146.5% to $447.51 million from $181.56 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $187.91 Mln. vs. $2.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.77 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q2): $447.51 Mln vs. $181.56 Mln last year.



