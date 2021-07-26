

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP):



-Earnings: $591 million in Q2 vs. -$539 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.88 in Q2 vs. -$4.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $5.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $5.20 per share -Revenue: $3.42 billion in Q2 vs. $2.71 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de