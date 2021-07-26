

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $380.56 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $266.60 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $282.25 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $509.62 million from $436.96 million last year.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $282.25 Mln. vs. $225.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.93 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $509.62 Mln vs. $436.96 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.71 to $7.79



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de