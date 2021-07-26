

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):



-Earnings: -$156.47 million in Q2 vs. -$167.58 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.65 in Q2 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $58.58 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $434.72 million in Q2 vs. $376.55 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RANGE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de