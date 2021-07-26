

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $110.77 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $58.91 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sun Communities Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.62 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 99.1% to $603.86 million from $303.27 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $209.62 Mln. vs. $110.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $603.86 Mln vs. $303.27 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.06 Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.37



