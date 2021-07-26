

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $207.3 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $56.7 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $206.6 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $1.88 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $206.6 Mln. vs. $131.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.17 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q2): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



