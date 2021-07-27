

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) the world's largest maker of luxury goods, Monday reported a 56 percent surge in revenues for the first half of 2021 as all segments recorded revenue increase.



Net profit for the first-half surged to 5.29 billion euros from 522 million euros last year. Profit from recurring operations rose to 7.63 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros last year.



Total revenues for first half surged to 28.67 billion euros from 18.39 billion euros last year.



First-half revenue for wine and spirits segment rose 36 percent year-over-year to 2.71 billion euros, while fashion and leather goods surged 74 percent to 13.86 billion euros. Perfumes and cosmetics segment gained 31 percent to 3.03 billion euros and watch and jewelry segment jumped 71 percent to 4.02 billion euros last year. Selective retailing segment climbed 5 percent to 5.09 billion euros.



