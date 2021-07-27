

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - As July comes to a close, it's time to look back on some of the month's most important news and look forward to what August has in store.



In the U.S., more than 339 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of July 22. Roughly 187.2 million people, or 56.4% of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine and 162.2 million people, or 48.8% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.



In a recent town hall meeting, the US President Joe Biden stated that he expected the FDA to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as late August or early September. There are three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use, ie, vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.



As of July 23, 395 tests and sample collection devices and 11 antigen tests and eight molecular tests for serial screening programs for COVID-19 are authorized by the FDA under emergency use authorizations.



As for the new drug approvals, four novel drugs were approved in the month of July, bringing the total number of approval so far this year to 31.



Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision in August 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de