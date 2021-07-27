

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo Group said it entered into exclusive negotiations to combine its global childcare services, including Liveli in France, with those of the Grandir group.



The Grandir group is a provider of high-quality childcare, back-up care, early education and parenthood services. It serves over 32,000 families in France, England, Germany, Canada and the USA. Its Corporate project Grandir 2024 enhances the company's long-term belief in the value of quality education.



Sodexo entered the childcare market in 2010 with the acquisition of Crèche Attitude, and expanded its activities internationally since, Sodexo operates in France through Liveli with about 300 centers and in Germany with Elly & Stoffl, in Spain with Nemomarlin and in India through a minority stake in Ipsaa Daycare, with Fiscal 2020 revenue of 146 million euros.



