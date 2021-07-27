

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the 52 weeks ended 27 March was 78.4 million pounds or 6.4 pence per share compared to a loss of 327.2 million pounds or 27.0 pence per share in the previous year.



Adjusted loss per share widened to 3.5 pence from 3.4 pence in the previous year.



Revenue for the year was about 4.64 billion pounds unchanged from last year.



FirstGroup also said that Matthew Gregory plans to step down as Chief Executive and as an Executive Director at the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 13 September 2021.



David Martin, Chairman, will become interim Executive Chairman at the conclusion of the AGM on 13 September until a permanent Chief Executive is appointed. A comprehensive search is underway to select a new Chief Executive for the Group.



