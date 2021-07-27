

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of parent climbed 38.1 percent to 95.73 billion yen from last year's 69.31 billion yen. Earnings per share were 230.13 yen compared to 166.63 yen last year.



Operating income grew 41.7 percent from last year to 128.82 billion yen.



Net sales were 434.24 billion yen, up 20.8 percent from 359.34 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company expects net income attributable to owners of parent to be 363 billion yen or 873.49 yen per share, operating income of 485 billion yen, and net sales of 1.70 trillion yen.



Last year, the company reported net income attributable to owners of parent of 293.73 billion yen or 706.76 yen per share, operating income of 392.21 billion yen, and net sales of 1.50 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de