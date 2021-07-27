

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc. (CAPC.L) reported that its loss for the six months ended 30 June 2021 narrowed to 104.1 million pounds or 12.2 pence per share from 440.7 million pounds or 51.7 pence per share last year.



Loss before tax from continuing operations narrowed to 105.3 million pounds from 441.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the period was 34.9 million pounds down from 38.1 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share to be paid on 23 September 2021 to shareholders on the register at 27 August 2021. The dividend will comprise 0.25 pence in the form of a PID and 0.25 pence of ordinary dividend.



