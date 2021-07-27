

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc. (RCDO.L) reported that its underlying profit before tax for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 was in line with market consensus.



Annual order intake was more than 350 million pounds, compared to 369 million pounds in the prior year.



Total Group revenue in the year was about 350 million pounds, at a similar level to the prior year.



Ricardo plans to announce its full year results in September 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RICARDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de