

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cytiva and Pall Corpor., part of the Danaher (DHR) Corp., said that they will expand manufacturing capacity and services across geographies for global life sciences customers.



The companies will invest about $1.5 billion over two years to meet growing demand for biotechnology solutions, Cytiva said in a statement.



Major investments are expanding manufacturing capacity for life sciences products at 13 Cytiva and Pall Corp. sites helping to meet customer demand.



The investment follows five strategic acquisitions made by the companies this year and is in addition to Cytiva's continuing capacity investments estimated at $500 million through 2022.



New sites opening in US and UK will realize regional manufacturing models. Overall, the companies plan to hire 2000 full-time associates over the next two years, Cytiva said.



