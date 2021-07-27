

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a German supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, said it signed an agreement to acquire the Dutch company ETS Spoor B.V. The companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The closing of the sale will take place on July 30.



ETS is a one-stop shop provider of rail infrastructure products and services in the Netherlands. In 2020, ETS generated sales of around 20 million euros.



Following the deal, ETS will be managed in the Lifecycle Solutions division in the future.



Vossloh expects the acquisition would strengthen its competitive position and creates even more customer proximity in the Netherlands.



