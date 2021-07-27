

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):



-Earnings: -$0.54 billion in Q2 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.92 in Q2 vs. $2.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 billion or $1.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.39 per share -Revenue: $31.03 billion in Q2 vs. $27.71 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.35 Full year revenue guidance: $123.3 - $125.3 Bln



