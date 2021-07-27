

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.52 billion, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $8.95 billion from $7.18 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.52 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.59 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.95 Bln vs. $7.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 to $10.10



