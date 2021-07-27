

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $503.40 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $348.62 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $456.43 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $3.36 billion from $2.59 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $456.43 Mln. vs. $310.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $3.36 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PULTEGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de