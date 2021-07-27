

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $91 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $27 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $94 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $1.79 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $94 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

