

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $165.42 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $115.12 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.82 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $498.18 million from $409.62 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $203.82 Mln. vs. $149.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q2): $498.18 Mln vs. $409.62 Mln last year.



