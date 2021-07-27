

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) said it expects earnings per share for the third-quarter to be in a range of $0.20 to $0.22 and adjusted earnings per share, excluding certain charges (credits), of $0.39 to $0.41. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company estimates net sales growth for the third quarter of 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 12 to 14 percent on both a reported and organic basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company now expects earnings per share to be in a range of $0.79 to $0.83 and adjusted earnings per share, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.58 to $1.62. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.58 per share. The company said in April that it expected earnings to be in a range of $0.81 to $0.88 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.53 to $1.60 per share.



The company now estimates net sales growth for the full year 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 21 to 22 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 19 to 20 percent on an organic basis. Previously, the company estimated net sales growth for the full year 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of about 16 to 19 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 15 to 18 percent on an organic basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de