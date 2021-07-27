

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX):



-Earnings: $1.03 billion in Q2 vs. -$3.84 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.68 in Q2 vs. -$2.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share -Revenue: $15.88 billion in Q2 vs. $14.06 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $64.4 - $65.4 Bln



