

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported Tuesday that net income for the second quarter increased to $91 million or $0.46 per share from $27 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.47 per share, compared to $0.15 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 22.4 percent to $1.79 billion from $1.47 billion in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 18.2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share on revenues of $1.77 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XEROX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de