

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $433 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $2.16 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.550 Bln



