

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $368.3 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $40.5 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $364.7 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $1.3 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $364.7 Mln. vs. $159.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $1.3 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVESCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de